Fannie Mae to sell $1 bln of 5-yr notes in reopening on Thursday

BRIEF-CGI Group signs new agreement with Bisnode
* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it will sell $1 billion in a reopening of an existing issue.
The auction of the 0.875 percent notes, due May 21, 2018, will be held later on Thursday.
Bids will be accepted starting 10 a.m. EDT and closing at 10:30 a.m EDT.
The current outstanding amount of the issue is $5.5 billion.
Settlement is May 6.
* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inca One Gold Corp. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and operational highlights
* Has received a $3.7 million follow-on order from a subcontractor to its lead customer for fox-xp test and burn-in system