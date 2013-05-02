Fannie Mae to sell $1 bln of 5-yr notes in reopening on Thursday

May 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it will sell $1 billion in a reopening of an existing issue.

The auction of the 0.875 percent notes, due May 21, 2018, will be held later on Thursday.

Bids will be accepted starting 10 a.m. EDT and closing at 10:30 a.m EDT.

The current outstanding amount of the issue is $5.5 billion.

Settlement is May 6.