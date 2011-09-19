Fannie Mae to sell $1 bln 5-yr notes in reopening

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB said on Monday, it plans to sell $1 billion of benchmark notes in a reopening of an existing issue.

The company said it would sell the notes later on Monday. The current amount of the 1.250 percent notes, due Sept. 28, 2016, is $4 billion.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) until 11 a.m. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)