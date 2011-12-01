版本:
Fannie Mae will not issue notes in Dec. 1 week

Dec 1 Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not use its Dec. 1 announcement date to announce a benchmark note sale.

As stated in its 2011 benchmark issuance calendar, Fannie Mae may forego any scheduled benchmark notes sale.

