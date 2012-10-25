版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 22:22 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell new 5-year benchmark notes Friday

Oct 25 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it plans to sell new five-year benchmark notes due Dec. 20, 2017 on Friday.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

