Fannie Mae to sell 5-yr benchmark notes on Jan 3 - source

Jan 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source will sell new five-year benchmark notes due Feb. 8, 2018 on Thursday, said a market source on Wednesday.

The joint lead managers on the swale are Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Settlement is Jan. 7.
