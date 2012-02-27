版本:
2012年 2月 27日

Fannie Mae to sell new five-year notes on Tuesday

Feb 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell new five-year benchmark notes due April 27, 2017 on Tuesday.

The size of the sale has yet to be determined.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

