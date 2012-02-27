Fannie Mae to sell new five-year notes on Tuesday

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell new five-year benchmark notes due April 27, 2017 on Tuesday.
The size of the sale has yet to be determined.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing