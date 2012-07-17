版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 22:45 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell new 5-year benchmark notes Weds

July 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it will sell new five-year benchmark notes due Aug. 28, 2017 on Wednesday.

Settlement is July 20.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐