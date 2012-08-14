Fannie Mae to sell new 3-year benchmark notes on Wednesday

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it will sell new three-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2015 on Wednesday.
Settlement is Aug. 17.
The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, CS First Boston and Deutsche Bank.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.