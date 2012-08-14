版本:
Fannie Mae to sell new 3-year benchmark notes on Wednesday

Aug 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it will sell new three-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2015 on Wednesday.

Settlement is Aug. 17.

The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, CS First Boston and Deutsche Bank.

