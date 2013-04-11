版本:
Fannie Mae launches $5.5 bln of new 5-year benchmark notes

April 11 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said it launched $5.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due May 21, 2018 to be priced later on Thursday.

Settlement is April 15.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Nomura.
