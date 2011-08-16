版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 22:08 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell 5-yr benchmark notes on Wednesday

NEW YORK Aug 16 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it will sell new five-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2016 on Wednesday.

Settlement is Aug. 19.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, JP Morgan and UBS Securities. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)

