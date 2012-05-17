版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 21:14 BJT

Fannie Mae launches $4 bln 3-year benchmark notes

May 17 Fannie Mae, the largest source of U.S. home funding, said it launched $4.0 billion in new three-year benchmark notes due July 2, 2015, to be priced later on Thursday.

Settlement is May 21.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Deutsche Bank and UBS Securities.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐