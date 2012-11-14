Fannie Mae launches $4 bln new 3-year notes - IFR

Nov 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, launched its new $4 billion three-year benchmark note issue on Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due Dec. 21, 2015, were launched at 11 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, with pricing expected later on Wednesday.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers of the sale.

Settlement is Nov. 16.