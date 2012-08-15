版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Fannie Mae launches $4.0 bln 3-year benchmark notes

Aug 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said it launched $4.0 billion of new three-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2015, to be priced later on Wednesday.

Settlement is Aug. 17.

The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, CS First Boston and Deutsche Bank.

