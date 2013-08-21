版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 21:12 BJT

Fannie Mae launches $4 bln 5-yr note sale - IFR

Aug 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, launched its sale of $4 billion new five-year benchmark notes on Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes are due Sept. 18, 2018, and are expected to settle on Aug. 23.

The lead managers of the sale are Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, and JP Morgan & Co.

