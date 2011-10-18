版本:
Fannie Mae launches $3 bln 5-year note sale

Oct 18 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, launched its new $3 billion five-year benchmark note sale on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due Nov. 15, 2016, were launched with a yield of 39 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Pricing was expected later on Tuesday, with settlement on Oct. 20.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers of the sale. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)

