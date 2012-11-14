Fannie Mae sells $4 bln 3-year benchmark notes - IFR

Nov 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday sold $4 billion of new three-year benchmark notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 0.375 percent notes, due Dec. 21, 2015, were priced at 99.767 to yield 0.451 percent or 11 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

The lead managers of the sale were Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Settlement is Nov. 16.