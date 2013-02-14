Fannie Mae sells $6 bln 3-yr benchmark notes - IFR

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source on Thursday sold $6.0 billion of three-year benchmark notes due March. 30, 2016, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The 0.50 percent notes were priced at 99.886 to yield 0.537 percent, or 11 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The joint lead managers on the sale were BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.