Fannie Mae sells $6 bln 3-yr benchmark notes - IFR

Feb 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source on Thursday sold $6.0 billion of three-year benchmark notes due March. 30, 2016, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 0.50 percent notes were priced at 99.886 to yield 0.537 percent, or 11 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale were BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

