South Africa watchdog settles with Citi over currency rigging
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with Citibank N.A. for its role in a forex trading cartel, the anti-trust watchdog said on Monday.
April 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Tuesday sold $4 billion of new three-year benchmark notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The 0.50 percent notes, due May 27, 2015 were priced at 99.711 to yield 0.594 percent, or 18 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is April 19.
The joint lead managers on the sale were BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.