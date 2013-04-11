Fannie Mae sells $5.5 bln new five-year benchmark notes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Fannie Mae, the largest home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $5.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due May 21, 2018.
The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.786 to yield 0.918 percent, or 19.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is April 15.
The lead managers on the sale were Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Nomura.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.