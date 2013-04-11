版本:
Fannie Mae sells $5.5 bln new five-year benchmark notes

April 11 Fannie Mae, the largest home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $5.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due May 21, 2018.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.786 to yield 0.918 percent, or 19.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is April 15.

The lead managers on the sale were Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Nomura.
