Fannie Mae sells $1 bln 5-year notes in reopening

May 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it sold $1.0 billion of five-year benchmark notes in a reopening of an existing five-year issue via an internet-based auction.

The 0.875 percent notes due May 21, 2018 were priced at 100.286 to yield 0.817 percent.

Settlement is May 3.

