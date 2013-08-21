Fannie Mae sells $4 billion in 5-year notes - IFR

Aug 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday sold $4 billion new five-year benchmark notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 1.875 percent notes, due Sept. 18, 2018, were priced at 99.827 to yield 1.911 percent or 34 basis points over comparable Treasuries, IFR said.

The lead managers of the sale were Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, and JP Morgan & Co.

Settlement is Aug. 23.