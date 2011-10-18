Fannie Mae sells $3 bln new 5-year notes

Oct 18 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it sold $3.0 billion in new five-year benchmark notes due Nov. 15, 2016.

The 1.375 percent notes were priced at 99.776 to yield 1.421 percent, or 39 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Oct. 20.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)