Fannie Mae sells $3 bln new 5-year notes

BRIEF-Parex Resources Inc says Wayne Foo to retire as CEO
* Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments
Oct 18 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it sold $3.0 billion in new five-year benchmark notes due Nov. 15, 2016.
The 1.375 percent notes were priced at 99.776 to yield 1.421 percent, or 39 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is Oct. 20.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 Stryker Orthopaedics Corp, a unit of Stryker Corp, has been awarded a $486 million contract for orthopedic products, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million or $0.02 per share