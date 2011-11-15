Fannie Mae sells $5 bln new 3-year benchmark notes

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Nov 15 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $5.0 billion of new three-year benchmark notes due Dec. 19, 2014.
The 0.750 percent notes were priced at 99.997 to yield 0.751 percent, or 36 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, Citigroup and UBS. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.