Fannie Mae sells $3 bln new 3-year benchmark notes

Sept 23 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Friday it sold $3.0 billion in new three-year benchmark notes due Oct. 30, 2014.

The 0.625 percent notes were priced at 99.951 to yield 0.641 percent, or 28.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan were the joint lead managers on the sale. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)