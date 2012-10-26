版本:
Fannie Mae sells $5.5 bln five-year benchmark notes

Oct 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Friday it sold $5.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Dec. 20, 2017.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.555 to yield 0.964 percent or 18.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Oct. 30.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

