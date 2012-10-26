Fannie Mae sells $5.5 bln five-year benchmark notes

UPDATE 3-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says website crashed after attack from Chinese IPs
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
Oct 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Friday it sold $5.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Dec. 20, 2017.
The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.555 to yield 0.964 percent or 18.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is Oct. 30.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.
LONDON, March 2 Insurer Legal & General has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.