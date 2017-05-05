CORRECTED-Fannie Mae Q1 earnings slip, to send $2.8 bln dividends to Treasury

(In first paragraph, corrects prior quarter's net income to
$5.0 billion, not $4.9 billion)
NEW YORK May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8
billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter
as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in
smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
The Washington-based agency, which has been under government
control since 2008, will pay the U.S. Treasury Department $2.8
billion in dividends in June.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)