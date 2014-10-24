Fannie Mae settles shareholder lawsuit for $170 million

UPDATE 1-Electrolux beats profit forecast, raw materials rises spur cost cuts
* Says to accelerate cost savings drive (Adds quote, detail, background)
NEW YORK Oct 24 Fannie Mae has reached a $170 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about its financial condition, risk management and mortgage holdings prior to being seized during the 2008 financial crisis.
The settlement requires court approval, and was disclosed in a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
It allocates $123.8 million to common shareholders and $46.2 million to holders of preferred stock.
Fannie Mae was seized in September 2008 and put into a conservatorship, under the control of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down on Friday as a relief rally driven by fading political worries in Europe fizzled, but the benchmark managed to score its largest weekly gain since early December.