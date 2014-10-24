版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 25日 星期六 04:46 BJT

Fannie Mae settles shareholder lawsuit for $170 million

NEW YORK Oct 24 Fannie Mae has reached a $170 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about its financial condition, risk management and mortgage holdings prior to being seized during the 2008 financial crisis.

The settlement requires court approval, and was disclosed in a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

It allocates $123.8 million to common shareholders and $46.2 million to holders of preferred stock.

Fannie Mae was seized in September 2008 and put into a conservatorship, under the control of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
