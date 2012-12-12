版本:
Fannie Mae will not issue notes this week

Dec 12 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday that it will not sell benchmark notes during the week.

The company said it would not use its Dec. 12 opportunity to announce a benchmark note sale.

Dec. 20 is the next date Fannie Mae is scheduled to announce a possible benchmark note sale.

