Fannie Mae will not issue notes this week

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
Dec 12 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday that it will not sell benchmark notes during the week.
The company said it would not use its Dec. 12 opportunity to announce a benchmark note sale.
Dec. 20 is the next date Fannie Mae is scheduled to announce a possible benchmark note sale.
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer