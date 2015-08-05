China developer launches Airbnb-like platform to tap unsold homes

* Fantasia to use unsold homes for short-term rentals
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Aug 5 Chinese developer Fantasia
Holdings Group has launched a vacation rental business
similar to Airbnb Inc and HomeAway Inc to utilise the
scores of homes left unsold as a property boom faded.
Fantasia's Home ENE online platform, launched last month,
will rival Tujia, the Chinese home rental firm that this week
raised $300 million from investors including Singapore-based
developer CapitaLand Ltd and Hong-Kong's All-Stars
Investment Ltd to expand at home and abroad.
"There are more than 50 million vacant units in urban China,
which have become a major source of properties for vacation
use," Fantasia chairman and CEO Pan Jun said in a statement on
Wednesday.
He cited research by Chinese Internet consultants iResearch
which showed the short-term lease market is set to grow more
than double to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) in 2015 from 4
billion yuan in 2014.
Unsold apartments are a hallmark of many provincial Chinese
cities, as local governments used land sales and property
development to generate growth.
This inventory, however, has weighed on China's flagging
real estate market, which the government is trying to revive in
a bid to stem a slowdown in the economy which looks set to post
its softest growth this year in a quarter of a century.
David Ji, the head of China investment at real estate firm
Knight Frank, said these unsold properties could provide ideal
accommodation for domestic tourists.
"In the future the tourist destinations won't be just
Beijing and Shanghai, there will be new ones emerging in second
and third-tier cities, where hospitality facilities are now
inadequate," he said.
Richard Ji, founding partner at All-Stars Investment which
invests in Tujia, also said the company was interested in using
unsold apartments.
"China has the world's largest tourist population...and the
largest number of vacant houses in its domestic market, which
form a fertile ground for the house sharing market," he told
Reuters.
Tujia, which launched in late 2011 and has more than 310,000
properties listed, said on Monday it was now worth $1 billion.
($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi)
