UPDATE 1-Japan's Fanuc doubles payout ratio after investor Loeb demands higher returns

* Robot maker lifts dividend payout to 60 pct of net income
* Unexpectedly large hike a boost for Loeb's Third Point
* To cancel treasury stock above 5 pct of outstanding shares
* FY net profit 207.6 bln yen vs 110.93 bln a year earlier
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, April 27 Japanese industrial robot maker
Fanuc Corp said it was doubling its dividend payout
ratio, signalling an apparent win for activist U.S. investor
Daniel Loeb in calls on the debt-free firm to return more of its
growing cash pile to shareholders.
Reporting net profit jumped 87 percent in the 12 months
ended March on strong global demand for machine tools, Fanuc
said on Monday it plans to pay around 60 percent of consolidated
net income as dividend to shareholders. The previous target was
30 percent.
Fanuc, renowned for both its lucrative automation technology
and a previously secretive corporate culture, had been expected
by analysts to raise the payout ratio in response to pressure
for bigger payouts and a share buyback from Loeb, whose Third
Point hedge fund disclosed in February that it held an
unspecified stake in Fanuc.
But the scale of the increase was unexpected and will be
welcomed by most shareholders, who have been attracted to
Fanuc's earnings power but frustrated by its cash-hoarding
habits and reluctance to communicate with shareholders.
It also chimes with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's calls on
Japanese companies to boost governance and in so doing enhance
the Tokyo stock market's attractiveness to foreign investors.
To meet the surprise new target, Fanuc on Monday proposed a
dividend payment of 636.62 yen per share for the year that ended
in March, up from 170.06 yen in the previous year. With an
overall market value of about $53 billion, Fanuc ended the
latest fiscal year with cash and equivalents of 991.24 billion
yen ($8.32 billion).
It also said in a statement that it plans to regularly
cancel shares it holds in treasury in excess of 5 percent of
outstanding common stock. Including share buybacks, it said it
would target an average rate of return on investment of up to 80
percent.
Change has been afoot at Fanuc since Loeb announced his
entry into the company, and shares have risen by about a third
so far this year. Loeb wasn't immediately available for comment.
Fanuc recently set up a shareholder relations department and
announced that it would consider how to make the best use of its
cash, which investors took as a sign it was becoming more
shareholder-friendly. It plans to meet investors on Tuesday.
For the fiscal year ended March, Fanuc said its net profit
nearly doubled to 207.6 billion yen, reflecting a surge in
capital spending in the machine tools industry in Japan and the
rest of Asia, as well as the U.S. automotive industry.
But it forecast a 7.9 percent fall net profit in the current
year due to softer demand from the technology industry.
($1 = 119.1800 yen)
