Japan's Fanuc to double payout ratio after investor Loeb demands higher returns

TOKYO, April 27 Japanese industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp said it plans to double its dividend payout ratio after calls by activist U.S. investor Daniel Loeb to return more of the debt-free firm's growing cash pile to shareholders.

Reporting net profit grew 87 percent in the 12 months ended March, Fanuc said on Monday it plans to pay around 60 percent of consolidated net income as dividend to shareholders. The previous target was 30 percent.

Fanuc, renowned for its lucrative automation technology, also said it would propose a dividend payment of 636.62 yen per share for the year that ended in March, up from 170.06 yen in the previous year.

The firm said it expects a 7.9 percent fall in its net profit this year, forecasting softer demand from the technology industry.