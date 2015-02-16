Japan's Fanuc doubles investment plan days after Third Point challenge

TOKYO Feb 16 Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp
said on Monday it was doubling its planned investment
in a new plant to 100 billion yen ($844 million), a week after
activist hedge fund Third Point called on the Japanese firm to
buy back more shares.
Fanuc, one of the largest industrial robot makers in the
world and well known for a reluctance to use its huge cash pile
for big acquisitions or buybacks, said in a statement that it
will use the money to purchase land and build the plant in
Tochigi prefecture, central Japan.
The company, in the statement, did not provide reasons why
it decided to increase spending or whether it was related to
Third Point's recent demand to buy back more shares. Fanuc did
not return a telephone call seeking comment.
Third Point told investors last week that it bought a stake
in Fanuc to "rerate significantly" its buyback programme,
criticising its "illogical capital structure." The U.S. hedge
fund was not immediately available to comment for this article.
Fanuc regularly manages a return on equity that exceeds the
industry average, but analysts have said it could return even
more considering its EBITDA margin is 41 percent compared with
around 11 percent among its peers. EBITDA refers to earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
The company also has no debt and ended its last fiscal year
with cash and equivalents of 823.7 billion yen.
Fanuc initially announced the new plant in September. The
plant will make equipment such as computer numerical control
(CNC) systems beginning in October, 2016.
Fanuc also said on Monday it plans to spend an additional 30
billion yen to expand laboratories at its headquarters in
Yamanashi prefecture.
Fanuc shares were 3.5 percent higher at 22,410 yen in early
afternoon trade, compared with a 0.5 percent rise in the Nikkei
average.
($1 = 118.5300 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)