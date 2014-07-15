版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-China Far East Cable's unit, Tesla's China partner in strategic agreement

July 15 Far East Cable Co Ltd

* Says unit signs strategic agreement with Tesla's partner in China Jiangsu Huabo Industrial Group

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rd7dvX

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐