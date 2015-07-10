Taiwan's Far EasTone to buy China Network Systems for $2.3 bln -source

HONG KONG, July 10 Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley's private equity division will buy cable TV operator China Network Systems (CNS) for $2.3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Friday.

Mobile phone operator Far Eastone and Morgan Stanley will buy CNS from private equity firm MBK Partners LP, the source said, declining to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

Yaling Lang, a spokeswoman for Far Eastone, said she could not confirm or deny that the deal was imminent.

Morgan Stanley and CNS could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White and J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)