UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Far Eastone to buy China Network Systems for $2.3 bln

* Deal marks third attempt to sell CNS
* MBK Partners thwarted in previous sales
* Deal would be Taiwan's 6th-largest merger
By Lawrence White and J.R. Wu
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, July 10 Taiwan's Far Eastone
Telecommunications Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley's
private equity unit will buy Taiwanese network TV operator China
Network Systems (CNS) for $2.3 billion, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The deal, if completed, would be the first major
consolidation in Taiwan's telecoms and media sector since 2010.
It would also mark a profitable exit for South Korean private
equity firm MBK Partners, which bought a majority stake in CNS
for $1.5 billion in 2006.
Far Eastone and Morgan Stanley would fund the deal via a
$950 million bond issue, as well as a $1.5 billion loan, the
source said. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2016, they added.
Far Eastone spokeswoman Yaling Lang said she could not
confirm or deny that a deal was imminent. Morgan Stanley
declined to comment while MBK and CNS could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Citigroup is acting as the sole advisor to Far
Eastone, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point has previously
reported.
MBK has tried twice to sell its stake in CNS.
In 2010, Taiwan's regulators blocked a $2.4 billion sale bid
by a group led by Want Want China Holdings and last
year, Taiwan's Wei family said it would buy CNS for $2.4 billion
in a deal that was never completed.
