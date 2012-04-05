PE-backed Far East Horizon launches $1 bln MTN programme

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
HONG KONG, April 5 Private equity-backed Far East Horizon Limited, a Sinochem Group company, said on Thursday it had established a $1 billion medium term note programme.
The financing firm, whose institutional shareholders include KKR & Co LP and Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, according to Thomson Reuters data, said it has appointed Citigroup and HSBC as arrangers under the programme.
The company said it will issue notes in multiple currencies to professional and institutional investors, but did not specify currencies.
Transactions will be exempt from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act.
Far East Horizon provides financing solutions through equipment-based financial leasing in China.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)