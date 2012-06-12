Farm groups to watch grain trade as USDA goes 'live'

* CBOT keeps markets open for first time during USDA reports
* Groups study impact to determine stances on report timing
* Farm Bureau may contact Congress is volatility spikes
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 12 If grain markets go "haywire"
following the U.S. government's latest crop report on Tuesday,
some agricultural industry heavyweights might call Congress
before they call their brokers.
Major U.S. farm groups will scrutinize every tic of corn,
wheat and soybean prices after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's all-important monthly report comes out at 7:30
Central time (0 830 EST) -- the first time ever it is released
during active Chicago futures trading hours.
The trading activity, whether it is volatile or placid, will
help determine what recommendations the country's biggest
agricultural lobby groups submit to the USDA regarding the
timing of future reports.
"If the markets go haywire and volatility is off the
charts," the American Farm Bureau Federation will consider
asking members of Congress to get involved in determining when
USDA should issue its reports, said Kelli Ludlum, director of
Congressional relations for the Farm Bureau.
"I think there are going to be at least some hiccups," she
said. "The question is how severe will they be. Hopefully it's
not a train wreck.
The dawn of nearly round-the-clock trading has pulled the
world's preeminent grains contracts into the modern era and
shaken the culture of traditional pit trading at the Chicago
Board of Trade and its counterparts in Kansas City and
Minneapolis.
The USDA is collecting feedback on when to release crop
reports because last month, the CME Group's Chicago
Board of Trade, which dominates agricultural markets, and rival
IntercontinentalExchange expanded the trading day.
The Farm Bureau, National Farmers Union, and National Grain
and Feed Association said they will consider Tuesday's trading
when formulating their responses.
MAN VS MACHINE
Anxiety over changing dynamics around the global grain
market's most important set of official data is fueled by fears
that farmers and traders may be caught in a maelstrom of
high-frequency trading in the milliseconds following the
reports, as high-tech traders and big hedge funds crunch
thousands of data points far faster than any human can.
Previously, traders had two hours to digest the reports.
Ludlum said that if volatility does not increase
significantly, the Farm Bureau prefers to figure out report
times with the exchanges and USDA, not with lawmakers.
Even a muted market reaction to Tuesday's data would not
allay concerns at the Farmers Union, said President Roger
Johnson, a third-generation family farmer from Turtle Lake, N.D.
This month's report may be bad indicator of future activity,
with few traders expecting significant adjustments in the USDA's
estimates for U.S. ending stocks for corn, soybeans and wheat or
for winter wheat production in the United States this year.
"It may be a fairly benign report that's entirely within
trade expectations and the next one may be way outside of the
bounds of trade expectations," Johnson said.
The National Grain and Feed Association and others have
pushed the exchanges to halt trading for USDA reports.
Yet, it "is clear the markets are going to open" when the
reports are released, the USDA's chief economist said last week.
He said the reports will likely be issued later in the day, when
higher volume can help minimize the impact of new data on the
markets.