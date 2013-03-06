Pension funds join forces to invest in farmland

* Pension funds reluctant to go it alone on farmland
* Institutional investors focus on food exporting countries
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, March 06 Major asset managers, cowed by
the cost, the risk and the controversy involved in investing in
farmland, are joining forces to increase investment in the
historically under-capitalised sector.
In one example, Swiss fund of funds Adveq is in talks with
three European pension funds, a private family and a Korean
asset manager to buy farmland, in which it will act as the
originator and lead investor.
Last year one of the world's largest institutional
investors, TIAA-CREF, partnered with pension funds including
British Colombia Investment Management Corporation and AP2 to
create a $2 billion investment vehicle to buy farmland.
The new approach is likely to attract significant amounts of
money from pension funds and other institutional investors into
farmland, a sector in which they are reluctant to go it alone.
"We see agriculture and farmland as an asset class that's
still being shaped," said Biff Ourso, director and portfolio
manager of farmland investments at U.S. asset manager TIAA-CREF.
"It (working together) creates alignment for investors,
economies of scale, cost-sharing and the transparency that a lot
of investors want today," he added.
Adveq expects three institutional investor club deals to
close in the next 12 months, each between $200 million and $400
million in size.
Investors are attracted into farmland by the rising global
demand for food and a low correlation of agricultural land
prices with traditional asset classes.
Pension funds have been cautious in how they approach the
sector, however, because charities worldwide have voiced concern
that large-scale land grabs by foreign investors could push up
food prices, push farmers off the land and increase hunger.
"Agriculture is a very sensitive subject for two reasons,
one is the fundamental human right for food in a food-insecure
world, and secondly land is sacred to every country. To sell
land in some societies is not acceptable," said independent
consultant Mahendra Shah, member of a panel advising Adveq on
agricultural investment strategy.
"My personal view is these pension funds are afraid to go
into the field alone, and they want to spread their bet or their
risk by having partners join them."
FLEDGLING ASSET CLASS
By working together, pension funds aim to create bespoke
investment vehicles in a fledgling asset class that meet
requirements for responsible investment in a sensitive area.
Research by Macquarie in 2012 showed institutional
investment at a meagre $30 billion to $40 billion out of a total
global value for farmland of $8.4 trillion.
Most farmland is owned by family farmers, giving
institutional investors huge scope for buying up individual
properties to form larger operations.
Institutional investors say that by working together they
have a much better chance of being successful in terms of social
responsibility as well as economic returns.
But some agricultural experts questioned the benefits.
"It's not absolutely clear to me that the simple fact that
just a few of them come together is going to produce a better
overall result," said David Hallam, director of trade and
markets at the United Nations food agency (FAO).
"Unless the nature of the actual investments changes
substantially, then I don't see the fact that a few companies
get together would necessarily improve things," he added.
RICH SEAM
Institutional investors have generally focused on regions
that are net exporters of food including North America,
Australia, South America and Central and Eastern Europe.
"We like to be a in a situation where we're not taking food
from the local market, where we are not taking food away from
its natural value chain for speculation purposes, (where) on the
contrary we contribute to increasing food production," said
Berry Polmann, executive director at Adveq.
"While doing so, we don't want to undercut local farmers by
producing more at lower costs, eroding their competitive power
and wiping them out. That's one of the reasons why Africa for us
is very difficult."
Adveq's group is looking for farmland assets in North
America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America and Oceania.
Through partnering, institutional investors aim to become
more efficient and share knowledge.
"We prefer to go with other institutional investors," said
Ibrahim Abdulkhaliq, portfolio manager, alternative investments
at MASIC, a Saudi Arabian institutional family office.
Abdulkhaliq cited two reasons for the trend - more difficult
governance and due diligence in farmland and the ability to
reduce costs, making investments more viable.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Veronica Brown and
Jane Baird)