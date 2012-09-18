Tweet, blog, stream and flog fashion on social media catwalk

| LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 Luxury labels demonstrated the
instant selling power of social media during London Fashion Week
like never before with videos broadcast live online to the world
from shows crammed with tweeting, blogging designers, editors
and celebrities.
Retail clothing chain Topshop reached the largest online
audience for a live-streamed London fashion show on Sunday, with
two million viewers tuning in from more than 100 countries to
see Topshop Unique's latest collection.
According to figures compiled by the retail chain, more than
200 million people were exposed to images and content from the
runway as part of Topshop's partnership with Facebook, where
fans were led to Topshop's live-stream from their shopping site.
Most importantly, Topshop were able to see a direct impact
from their social media coverage as people streaming online were
able to immediately purchase the looks on the runway. Numerous
items, including a dress that was the first outfit on the
catwalk, sold out even before the show was over.
"People have been trying to figure out for some time, how do
you make these 'likes' into something relevant, how does the
social aspect mix with your brand, and I think we are going to
be the first brand to unlock that, we're going to be the case
study...(to) commercialise that social audience," Justin Cooke,
Topshop's chief marketing officer, told Reuters.
In other efforts to embrace digital technology, House of
Holland partnered with online bidding site eBay on a virtual
pop-up shop and designer Alice Temperley showcased some of her
recent Temperley London collections using "online runways".
"The traffic to the website kind of peaks when you tweet
with Pinterest, Instagram," Temperley told Reuters. "It's just
full-time work for a whole team of people, but it's the way
things are going."
In addition to being an instant virtual shop, social media
provides brands with a longer lasting forum for the online
fashion communities keen to discuss every aspect of a
collection, according to Lucy Yeomans, editor-in-chief of
fashion retail site Net-A-Porter.com and former editor of UK's
Harper's Bazaar.
"I think anyone who doesn't tap into the power of social
media is just missing a massive trick, it's not just a marketing
tool," Yeomans told Reuters.
EDITORS VS BLOGGERS
It's not just the brands that are using social media to
connect with their consumers. Fashion editors have fought back
against the fashion bloggers who briefly eclipsed their
dominance on the front rows of the catwalks by jumping on the
social media train with tweets, blogs and pictures of their own.
Magazine and newspaper editors have become social media
celebrities in their own right -- Jo Elvin, editor of UK's
Glamour Magazine, has more than 63,000 Twitter followers, while
Joe Zee, creative director of US Elle Magazine, has 155,000.
Generally, a journalist's media coverage of a brand is still
generally considered three times more powerful in value compared
to advertising, as it gains an endorsement with an editorial
story from the journalist, according to Katie Mitchell-Baxter,
account manager at PR company Good Relations.
For fashion week alone, the British Fashion Council (BFC)
estimates that more than 100 million pounds in orders are
generated each season and that international media coverage was
worth 61 million pounds.
Claudia Crow, creative director of boutique consultancy Talk
PR, said that publications such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, The
Telegraph and The Times are now at the forefront of reporting
fashion news quickly, which was important for them in order to
stay ahead of the competition from smaller outlets and bloggers.
"Journalists can make or break a line. If they write a good
or a bad report, it's amazingly powerful, it's amazingly
effective," Crow said.