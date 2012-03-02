UPDATE 1-Lanvin parties as Dior goes classic at fashion week

By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, March 2 Fashionistas celebrated
designer Alber Elbaz's 10th anniversary as the creative force
behind Lanvin on Friday night under a huge crystal chandelier at
the foot of a runway after a fashion show saturated with colour,
flair and glamour.
Elbaz, never without his signature bow tie, serenaded guests
after the show with a rendition of "Que sera, sera," - after
warning them that his talents lay more in fashion than music.
"I'm a terrible singer," Elbaz confessed, before launching
into song. Pink Martini, the Portland, Oregon band later
entertained guests including actress Tilda Swinton and burlesque
dancer Dita Von Teese with retro hits under a canopy lit with
thousands of tiny gold lights.
Elbaz pulled out the stops in his show, which began with a
burst of colour. Aqua, violet, canary yellow and tangerine
dresses made their way down the runway, with sculptural flounces
adorning necks, backs and waists.
Elaborate faux jewels encrusted otherwise sensible suits,
while coats sparkled with gold mesh.
Another burst of colour came in pattern, as Elbaz mixed
purple or yellow with black in luxurious silk charmeuse dresses
to the knee accessorized by brightly coloured stoles.
Founded in 1889, Lanvin returned to profitability
in 2007 after decades of losses, helped by Elbaz who
consistently gets effusive praise from the fashion media. Lanvin
is controlled by the Taiwanese media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang.
CLEANED UP
The Christian Dior look was decidedly more toned
down. The acclaimed fashion house presented an elegant yet
restrained version of luxury for autumn/winter on Friday, its
signature silhouette of full skirts and cinched waists taking on
a ballet-like flair.
Neutral tones of champagne and dusty pink, along with warmer
aubergine and rich charcoal, dominated a collection which was
high on femininity and classic Dior.
A dove-grey silk dress featured copious panels of
lightweight fabric in the skirt that caught the air as the model
walked the catwalk set up in the garden of the Rodin Museum.
"It's still very Christian Dior but cleaned up and still
very elegant," designer Bill Gaytten told reporters backstage.
Gaytten has been at the creative helm of the ultra-luxe fashion
house since John Galliano was fired a year ago after making
anti-Semitic remarks in public.
Dior, which is part of the luxury conglomerate
LVMH, has yet to announce a permanent replacement, and
executives are keeping mum.
"Things aren't done in a hurry," said Dior Chairman and
Chief Executive Sidney Toledano backstage, declining to comment
on when a replacement might be named and adding that sales were
up 22 percent in 2011 and had surpassed one billion euros.
Christian Dior, situated on the stylish Avenue Montaigne in
Paris, revolutionized fashion after World War Two with the "New
Look," a luxurious, ultra-feminine look with tiny waists and
full skirts that continues to inform the brand.
Gaytten described his ready-to-wear collection as "less
graphic and more tonal." Cashmere, brushed mohair and leather in
jackets imparted depth in pairings with full silk skirts, always
cut below the knee and full with fabric. Houndstooth prints were
deconstructed for a less severe, more feminine look, and
embroidery found its way onto silk dresses, skirts and jackets.
Antique rose silk organza flowed from a floor-length evening
gown whose bodice was an oversize satin bow tied like an obi
sash. Necklines often incorporated dramatic twists of fabric
across the shoulders with tight mock turtlenecks underneath,
some in heavily encrusted sequined fabric.
Also on Friday, knitwear queen Sonia Rykiel showed tight
nubby sweaters paired with form-fitting skirts, as superbly
tailored culottes in oatmeal wool were paired with a modified
Bolero.
Wearable jackets dominated the runway - including roomy
coats in a baby aspirin orange - but stylist April Crichton also
offered lightweight dresses with ruched bodices and sleeves that
appeared at odds with the season.
Earlier this month, Fung Brands, an investment company
backed by Hong Kong billionaires Victor and William Fung,
acquired 80 percent of Sonia Rykiel, with the founding family
retaining a 20 percent stake.
The Fung family is behind the Li & Fung trading house
which is the parent of Hong Kong-based luxury menswear
maker and distribution group Trinity.
The Sonia Rykiel brand had been one of the last French
fashion luxury brands still owned by its founding family.