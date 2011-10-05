Fashion brands prepare for storm after upbeat Paris shows

| PARIS
PARIS Oct 5 Demand for luxury fashion has not
yet been hit by fears of a global slowdown but it could be just
a matter of time, fashion executives warned this week, while
department store Printemps said it was even preparing to cancel
orders if there was a slump.
The tension has been reflected in recent weeks by a sell-off
of luxury stocks that had previously been holding up well
against a wider market rout.
Concerns over economic growth in China -- which accounts for
about a quarter of sales for brands such as Gucci -- combined
with U.S. unemployment and worries about European banks and
sovereign debt are finally catching up with the luxury sector.
Tancrede de Lalun, who oversees fashion purchases at French
department store Printemps, said he had noticed a slight
downward trend since the beginning of September from French
buyers, while tourist sales, which made up 35 percent of
ready-to-wear revenue, remained strong.
In light of the market uncertainty, he had "put himself in a
position to cancel orders from certain brands if need be. There
is a general sense of worry in department stores but there is no
panic," Lalun told Reuters.
Lalun's 'wait and see' perspective is emblematic of an
industry whose protagonists mostly insist the darkening economic
outlook is not yet visible in the numbers, even as investors
have knocked down luxury stocks on average by about 20 percent
in the past two weeks.
Until mid-September, luxury stocks had survived the stock
market sell-off relatively unscathed. Since Sept. 21, Burberry
has lost 21 percent, Richemont 13 percent, PPR
15 percent and LVMH 12 percent.
Brokers including Cheuvreux and UBS are now forecasting
growth in the luxury industry will slow next year to 8-9 percent
from 15 percent this year, although Goldman Sachs analysts
recently stuck with a 15 percent top-line forecast for 2012.
Elsewhere, U.S. department stores, particularly at the high
end, such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks ,
were expected to report strong September figures, while
investors will be on the lookout for any comment about trading
going forward.
Nordstrom and Saks publish September figures on Thursday.
If some department stores are bracing themselves for tough
times, Marigay McKee, Fashion and Beauty Director at London's
Harrods store, said she planned to order as much as last year.
"Our purchases are going to be about the same but with a big
increase from Paris which really this year presented a lot of
very commercial collections," McKee told Reuters before the Elie
Saab fashion show.
BACKSTAGE CONCERNS
On Wednesday, models, designers and buyers were packing
their bags on the last day of Paris Fashion Week after
presenting upbeat spring and summer collections, which
contrasted with the mood backstage.
"I am very preoccupied by the world macroeconomic
situation," Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Lanvin,
France's oldest fashion house, told Reuters after the show.
Yet Andretta said orders remained strong and he expected
again to enjoy strong double-digit growth for 2011.
Meanwhile, Hermes -- which usually errs on the
side of caution -- warned that the luxury goods industry was
inevitably hit if the global economy slowed down.
"When there are macroeconomic worries, it always impacts our
markets," Hermes Chief Executive Patrick Thomas said just before
the brand's presentation. "The fact that we do not see it today
does not mean that we will not see it tomorrow."
Other luxury brands including Dior, Valentino and Louis
Vuitton said trading remained strong.
"So far, we have not been affected by the financial turmoil
around. So let's see," Valentino chief executive Stefano Sassi
told Reuters before the brand's catwalk show on Tuesday.
He said the Italian label's sales jumped 25 percent in the
first half and he expected the trend to continue in the second
half.
More details on the state of the luxury sector should start
emerging next Wednesday when Burberry publishes first-half
figures. Later in the month, LVMH and PPR will also reveal their
sales for the three months to September.
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)