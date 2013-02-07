Grunge, punk styles set to rock New York Fashion Week runways

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 7 Grunge and punk are poised for
comebacks for fall and winter, say top U.S. department store
buyers at New York's Fashion Week, which starts on Thursday, but
don't rip up your flannel shirt just yet as the revival will be
taking on a more feminine flair.
The return of grunge and punk for autumn 2013 are part of a
rock 'n' roll theme experts expect to see in collections by the
more than 90 designers showing at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at
Manhattan's Lincoln Center.
Hundreds more labels will parade collections elsewhere in
the city during the semi-annual event, which draws more than
200,000 attendees to New York, from buyers to editors to models.
"There are early indications that people are having a love
affair again with the idea of grunge," said Ken Downing, fashion
director of luxury department store Neiman Marcus.
The disheveled thrift shop style was embodied in the 1990s
by the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and his wife, Courtney
Love. Its dark, irreverent looks had their roots in punk styles
of the late 1970s.
"When I say grunge, people always kind of grimace, but it's
not an absolute interpretation from the past," Downing said.
"There's a real girliness to it."
In pre-fall collections shown recently to department store
buyers - collections that can set the tone for fall and winter
fashion - grunge emerged in looks giving prim schoolgirl clothes
some tomboy attitude with menswear-inspired shoes and motorcycle
jackets, Downing said.
RELAXED STYLES
Newly revived punk looks could get a boost from an exhibit
at The Costume Institute entitled "PUNK: Chaos to Couture,"
which opens at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in May.
"The modern take on punk and grunge will be doing it in a
way that will feel more beautiful and feminine as opposed to
really tough and harsh, because at the end of the day people
still want to wear beautiful clothes," said Tomoko Ogura, senior
fashion director at upscale department store Barneys New York.
Buyers pointed to collections by U.S. designer Phillip Lim,
Belgian designer Dries Van Noten and French label Saint Laurent
as leading the resurgence of punk, grunge and rock 'n'
roll-inspired styles.
"When it's a little sexier and a little more tailored,
that's going to work better for our customer who might not want
to look as grungy," said Colleen Sherin, senior fashion director
at Saks Fifth Avenue.
"There's a way to do rock 'n' roll where it still has a sexy
polish to it, and that's what we will be looking for," she said.
Although New York Fashion Week comes around just twice a
year, the fashion industry plays a significant role year round
in the city's and nation's economy, statistics show.
Consumer spending -- which includes splashing out on
designer clothing -- makes up about 70 percent of U.S. economic
activity. The U.S. luxury goods market is the largest in the
world, ahead of Japan and China, although China is growing at a
faster rate and is expected to become the top market.
After New York's Fashion Week, which ends next Thursday,
similar events take place in London, Paris and Milan.
In New York City, where more than 900 fashion companies are
headquartered, the fashion industry employs some 173,000 people
and generates nearly $2 billion in annual tax revenue, according
to the New York City Economic Development Corp.
After several years of dresses playing a prominent role in
designers' collections, buyers said they are seeing a move
toward separates - jackets, pants, skirts and tops - with a
relaxed feel.
"It's not like a sloppy and slouchy sweatpant and
sweatshirt, although that might provide the inspiration. ...
We're seeing these relaxed, oversized shapes but with a more
luxurious spin," Sherin said.
RED NEW 'POP COLOR'
Downing and Ogura said customers liked the casual, wearable
spirit that emerged in the spring and summer 2013 collections
that are about to be available in stores.
"The more that fashion and function can come together, and
there can still in those pieces be a strong sense of creativity
and integrity of design, that's when we know the customers
really are going to react to those pieces," Ogura said.
When it comes to colors for the coming fall and winter,
fashion experts envision an earthy palette of browns and camels,
along with orange, purple, plum and magenta.
Downing predicted red will be the new "pop color," with no
small credit due to first lady Michelle Obama wearing a red
Jason Wu gown at the inaugural balls last month in Washington.
"Red is going to be very important on many of the runways,"
Ogura said. "Women are very emotionally drawn to red, and it's
always very popular."