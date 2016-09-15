New York Fashion Week breaks out designs for all seasons

| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 More designers at New York
Fashion Week broke out of the industry's long-established mode
of showing clothes meant to be worn in six months' time by
sprinkling wear-now fall looks among catwalk presentations
largely focused on next spring.
"Instant gratification, that is the mantra of a whole
generation of people, and when they see it they want it, and we
are going into the fall season so it makes a lot of sense," said
Roseanne Morrison, fashion director at trends forecaster The
Doneger Group.
Deconstructed shirts with ruffles, off-the-shoulder or
asymmetrical, were a favorite on the runway, along with
layering, bold stripes, checkerboard patterns and floral prints.
Bright yellow, Kelly green, cobalt and hot pink were in
vogue, along with exaggerated pant legs, bell sleeves, jumpsuits
and slouchy silhouettes.
Marc Jacobs' spring-focused show at the Hammerstein Ballroom
on Thursday was all glitter and glam as dreadlocked models
strutted in mini dresses, embellished satin shorts and platform
shoes.
In an enclosed area outside his Madison Avenue store, Ralph
Lauren showcased a buy-now fall collection that included
embroidered Native American-inspired motif jackets, cowboy hats
and sparkling gowns.
Shows at the semiannual event have steadily become more
elaborate as designers seek unusual settings to get the most
attention for their collections.
"It gives designers an opportunity to break through the
noise and to showcase their products in unique ways," said April
Uchitel, chief brand officer at online marketplace Spring.
Tom Ford returned to New York Fashion week with a
celebrity-packed show for fall at the recently closed Four
Seasons Restaurant, where guests were served dinner. He paired
belted jackets and leopard-print and multicolor fur coats with
leather and tweed skirts.
Tommy Hilfiger transformed a pier at Manhattan's South
Street Seaport into a carnival to launch his nautical-inspired,
buy-now TommyXGigi collaboration with model Gigi Hadid.
Carolina Herrera chose The Frick Collection museum on
Manhattan's Upper East Side to introduce spring looks that
included strapless gowns in denim, gingham, tulle, lace and
brocade.
Design duo Badgley Mischka eschewed the runway entirely for
their first collection since taking back ownership of their
brand from Iconix Brand Group. They showed their clothes in a
movie titled "Storm," in which platinum-haired models paraded in
a surreal Arctic landscape.
"It's not just about the clothes," said Kyle Anderson,
market and accessories director at Marie Claire magazine. "There
are a lot of other aspects that people have to consider and make
sure they are among what everyone is doing now in the industry."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Scott Malone and
Richard Chang)