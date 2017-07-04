Lagerfeld parades Chanel models under mini Eiffel Tower

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday.

Haute couture fashion week is open to an exclusive club of designers who make bespoke collections by hand and includes Chanel, Dior and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie.

This season it was back to basics with the mock-up tower straddling a catwalk inside the Grand Palais.

Models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed.

They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist.

Another of Lagerfeld's labels, Fendi, is set to close the Paris fashion week on Wednesday. (Reporting by Johnny Cotton; Editing by Richard Lough and Alexander Smith)