Fashion features tropics and layers at Paris show opening

PARIS, Sept 27 Paris Fashion Week displayed
colourful and tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and
layered printed and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore
Frowijn as it opened on Tuesday.
Several designers will make their debuts for some of the
world's top luxury labels in Paris, which is the final leg of
the womenswear spring/summer 2017 catwalk calendar after fashion
weeks in New York, London and Milan.
Fashionistas are eagerly awaiting the debut of new Christian
Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who joined from
Italian fashion house Valentino and presents her first line for
the French brand on Friday.
Chiuri is the first woman to hold the position of artistic
director for women's haute couture, ready-to-wear and
accessories in Dior's 70-year history and follows in the
footsteps of designers like John Galliano and Raf Simons.
Her longtime design partner Pierpaolo Piccioli will debut as
sole creative director at Valentino on Sunday.
Among those also showing on Tuesday are Saint Laurent, where
Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello presents his first
collection as creative director after replacing Hedi Slimane,
who successfully introduced rock chic looks for the brand.
Vaccarello, known for asymmetric designs, was previously
creative director at Italian fashion house Versace's Versus
Versace label. He also has his own fashion brand.
On Wednesday, fashion house Lanvin will unveil the first
womenswear collection of designer Bouchra Jarrar, who took the
helm after the departure of Alber Elbaz last year.
Jarrar, who has her own brand and joined the prestigious
haute couture club of designers in 2013, has previously worked
at Balenciaga and Christian Lacroix.
The shows in the French capital, also home to renowned
fashion houses like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, run to
Oct. 5.
(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexander Smith)