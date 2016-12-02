REFILE-Models in underwear captivate in Paris

(Refiles to correct "sequence" to "sequins", paragraph)
PARIS Dec 1 Models wearing spectacular lingerie
creations wowed fashions' glitterati on Wednesday night during
the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in
Paris.
The show merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment,
according to the company website, and has been attracting well
known models, celebrities and musical performers since its
inception in 1996.
California model Jasmine Tookes, who was chosen to wear a $3
million jewel encrusted "Fantasy Bra", told Reuters TV she was
on edge before hitting the catwalk.
"I was freaking out backstage," she said. "I was so scared I
would walk on the runway and start tearing up, but I kept it
together."
Other models, known as Angels, wore the company's large
wings adorned in feathers, sequins and satin and included
Kendall Jenner, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Adriana Lima.
Musical artists Lady Gaga, The Weekend and Bruno Mars
performed on the runway during the show.
The show was filmed and will air on Dec. 5 in more than 190
countries.
The undergarment store was opened in 1977 in California by
Roy Raymond and targeted men who felt uncomfortable buying
lingerie for their wives and girlfriends in big department
stores.
