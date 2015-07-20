CORRECTED-Japan's Uniqlo closes JD.com store citing China online strategy mismatch

(Corrects to add "not" into the intro)
SHANGHAI, July 20 Fast Retailing Co Ltd
said on Monday it has closed the online Uniqlo store that it
opened in April on China's popular JD.com Inc shopping
site, saying it did not fit into its China e-commerce strategy.
After a three-month trial run, "Uniqlo determined that a
presence on JD.com was not in line with the company's China
e-commerce strategy", said a spokeswoman for Fast Retailing,
which owns the casual-clothing brand.
"During the trial run, we realized that it is best for us to
take a step back," she told Reuters.
She declined to disclose details about the performance of
the online site or specify the firm's e-commerce strategy, but
said Uniqlo was committed to the China market, both online and
offline.
JD.com and larger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
have been vying to attract big, international brands onto their
platforms. Bagging such names can be a huge credibility boost
and a sign of implicit trust in China, a market notorious for
the proliferation of fake and knock-off products.
Uniqlo's speedy retreat from JD.com stands in contrast to
its robust presence since 2009 on Alibaba's Amazon.com-like
Tmall platform. During Alibaba's annual Singles Day sales event
last November, Uniqlo was fifth in overall sales and the top
apparel brand, the spokeswoman said.
JD.com spokesman Josh Gartner said sales on Uniqlo's JD.com
store had exceeded aggressive sales targets in the first month
of operation.
"Uniqlo is stopping operation of its flagship store due to
an e-commerce strategic restructuring in China, not based on the
performance of the store," he said.
The Japanese company is expanding rapidly in China as it
aims to become the world's biggest apparel retailer ahead of
Zara-owner Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)
and Gap Inc by 2020.
Fast Retailing Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai has said Uniqlo
aimed to have 1,000 stores in Greater China in about five years,
more than its Japan total - and eventually as many as 3,000. It
had 442 in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan as of end-May.
Japan's stock market was closed on Monday for a public
holiday. On Friday, Fast Retailing's shares gained 1.1 percent
to close at 57,220 yen ($460.41).
($1 = 124.2800 yen)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI and Paul Carsten in
BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)