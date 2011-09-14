Japan Fast Retailing to open 200-300 new stores each year

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's Fast Retailing said on Wednesday it aims to open 200 to 300 stores worldwide each year, and that it plans to make each of its operations in China and South Korea into 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) operations.

The operator of Uniqlo casual clothing stores also said it will consider opening stores in India, Australia and New Zealand as part of its goal to become the world's top apparel retailer in 2020. ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)