UPDATE 1-Japan's Fast Retailing trims outlook after Uniqlo price cuts hit profit

* Expects annual operating profit of 120 bln yen
* Profit outlook down from 180 bln yen previously
* Outlook cut reflects Japan's deflation woes
TOKYO, April 7 Fast Retailing Co Ltd
cut its outlook on Thursday after price cuts at its clothing
chain Uniqlo hurt quarterly profit, reflecting the weight of
chronic deflation that the government is combating with monetary
easing and fiscal spending.
The retailer built its empire during Japan's decades of
deflation with affordable casual wear. It raised prices in 2014
as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies boosted
stock prices and inflation expectations.
But it introduced discounts last year and cut prices further
in January and February, as stalled growth and weak wage
increases turned consumers wary yet again.
In its fiscal second quarter through February, the retailer
reported operating profit of 23.4 billion yen ($215 million),
down from 58.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier and
far weaker than the market's average forecast of 51 billion
according to Thomson Reuters data.
It said it now expected operating profit of 120 billion yen
for the full year through end-August. It had cut the outlook to
180 billion yen in January from an earlier 200 billion.
Japan's economy shrank in October-December last year on weak
exports and consumption, and some analysts say it could contract
again in January-March, meeting the definition of a recession.
Retailers and restaurant chains which raised prices last
year have once again started to offer discounts, a sign the Bank
of Japan's (BOJ) attempts to reflate the economy are failing.
Fast Retailing said it had not yet abandoned hopes of
becoming the world's biggest apparel retailer. The company has
said it aims to open 100 Uniqlo stores in the United States, the
world's biggest clothing market, over the next few years.
But the brand has struggled in a crowded market where rivals
such as Gap Inc are already well established, and where
it faces price competition from fast-fashion brands such as H &
M and Inditex's Zara.
The company said losses from Uniqlo's operations in the U.S.
market expanded in the past six months, partly due to costs
related to closing some stores there.
Fast Retailing shares have fallen around 35 percent over the
past year on worries about slower growth in Japan and
difficulties expanding in the U.S. market.
($1 = 108.8300 yen)
