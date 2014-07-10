UPDATE 2-Fast Retailing cuts net profit forecast on high-end denim woes

* Possible impairment loss on J Brand denim label
* Progress on J Brand sought by next year - CFO
* Q3 operating pft 33 bln yen, Uniqlo sales boost
(Adds executive comments, details on strategy)
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, July 10 Japanese apparel supplier Fast
Retailing Co cut its full-year net profit forecast more
than 10 percent to account for losses at a premium denim brand,
even as strong sales in its flagship Uniqlo stores helped
third-quarter operating profit grow 21 percent, in line with
forecasts.
Asia's biggest fashion retailer cut its full-year net profit
target on Thursday to 78 billion yen ($768 million), down from
88 billion yen, to account for a possible 10 billion yen
impairment loss on its J Brand U.S. jeans operation. Fast
Retailing paid $290 million to buy an 80 percent stake in J
Brand late in 2012, with label managers holding on to the
remaining stake.
"We weren't effective enough in competing in the
increasingly tough premium denim market," Chief Financial
Officer Takeshi Okazaki told a news conference in Tokyo.
The persistent loss at J Brand highlights the potential
risks of scooping up non-homegrown brands for Fast Retailing in
its drive for international growth. Ambitious chief executive
Tadashi Yanai has a long-standing goal to make Fast Retailing,
which also includes trendy labels like Theory and Comptoir des
Cotonniers, the world's biggest apparel retailer by sales by
2020.
For the March-May fiscal third quarter, operating profit
rose to 33.0 billion yen ($325.09 million), just above an
average estimate of 31.23 billion yen in a poll of five analysts
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales jumped 19.4 percent in the quarter to 323.6 billion
yen, while net profit fell 11.7 percent to 20.2 billion yen,
squeezed by foreign exchange losses. The new net full-year
profit forecast means the company would book a net loss for the
fourth quarter alone.
Fast Retailing in May assigned Theory chief executive Andrew
Rosen to also oversee J Brand, replacing the brand's founder and
former CEO Jeff Rudes, who resigned. "We hope to be able to talk
about some progress next fiscal year," Okazaki said.
Fast Retailing kept its annual operating profit forecast for
the year ending on Aug. 31 unchanged at 145.5 billion yen,
having cut the guidance by 7 percent in April. Making that
target would represent a 9.5 percent rise on the year for Fast
Retailing.
Fast Retailing posted a 71 percent rise in overseas sales at
its flagship Uniqlo chain, which is making steady progress
expanding its presence abroad to compete with global clothing
retailers such as Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)
and the Zara chain operated by Spain's Industria de Diseno
Textil SA (Inditex).
But Uniqlo faces rising costs at home as a weaker yen raises
the cost of imports while global textile materials prices climb.
Uniqlo books just over half of its sales in Japan.
Known in Japan for its affordable but high-quality clothes,
Uniqlo is taking the unusual step of raising prices, by around 5
percent, from the fall/winter collection this year in Japan to
offset higher costs.
But it faces a further rise in costs over the next several
years as it aims to hire about 16,000 regular staff to stem high
turnover among part-time workers in Japan's tight labour market.
Fast Retailing has said that, in the longer term, labour costs
should fall as a stable workforce boosts efficiency and the cost
of training new staff diminishes.
The company's shares, the most heavily weighted in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average, have fallen by nearly a
quarter since the start of the year, more than three times the
Nikkei's nearly 7 percent drop. Fast Retailing ended up 0.8
percent at 33,505 yen before the earnings release, compared with
the Nikkei's 0.6 percent drop.
($1 = 101.5100 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)